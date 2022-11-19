How-to-Catch-Applin-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Paldea has Pokemon roaming from the tallest peak to the depths of the sea, but sometimes the species you’re looking for are right in front of your eyes. Trees cover most of the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but when was the last time you looked up to see if anything was looking back at you? Several species predominantly dwell in trees, so you need to be confident in catching Pokemon hiding away. Applin is a perfect example of a Pokemon trainers are having a hard time locating due to hiding away, so read on to find out where you can find an Applin and how you can catch it.

Where to Find Applin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Catching Pokemon in trees is no easy feat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Once you’ve found an Applin hanging on a tree branch, aim your Pokeball with ZL, and press ZR to throw the ball directly at the Pokemon. This will knock it to the ground and initiate the battle screen for you to fight and capture. Although luckily, the Pokemon hangs out in trees around various locations across Paldea, you need to keep an eye on tree branches to see if you can spot it dangling. Its Pokedex entry states that the species is rarely seen, but now you know how to look for them, you’ll realize they are easier to find than you expect.

Applin can be found around the trees at Poco Path for new players and will be at a reasonably low level when you first encounter one. Its small size doesn’t propose much of a threat, and its minuscule moveset makes it a pretty easy Pokemon to battle against, but that’s not to say that this Pokemon can’t pack a punch once it’s evolved. Applin has two potential evolutions, Appletun and Flapple, which could be fantastic additions to your party if you need dragon-type power.

