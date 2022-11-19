How to Catch Bramblin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet let trainers know what Pokemon are really like in their natural habitat, it’s straightforward to mistake certain species of Pokemon for natural things like plants, rocks, or parts of the environment than living things. So when a Pokemon like Bramblin, a tumbleweed Pokemon, rolls across the screen, it’s hard to believe that it’s a species you can catch and train like any other Pokemon. That being said, it packs some ghostly punch, and its evolution isn’t to be messed with, either. Read on to find out where you can find a Bramblin.

Where to Find Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The primary area trainers will need to head to come across a Bramblin is the Asado Desert. The scale of the location allows a vast number of Pokemon to spawn, so once you’ve encountered a single Bramblin, there’s a chance you will face several others within the same area. This Pokemon is pretty small, so keep an eye out since they are incredibly easy to miss. Bramblin will roll similarly to a tumbleweed, but if you look closely, you’ll spot its two beady eyes toward the front. Once encountered, these Pokemon are pretty simple to catch, and with a Quick Ball, it’ll be no time before you add it to your party.

However, if you don’t fancy trekking through hot sand to find this ghost, Area Three of the East Province is also a hotspot for Bramblin spawns. Much like those that generate in the Asado Desert, they seem to travel in packs rather than individually. Like most first-stage Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Bramblin may not appear as much of a threat, but once you’ve evolved into Brambleghast, you will have a powerful ghost-type Pokemon on your hands.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 19th, 2022