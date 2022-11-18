How to Catch Shroodle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The different environments across the Paldea Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are home to dozens of new Pokemon for trainers to encounter and collect throughout their adventure. Certain species of Pokemon thrive in particular environments, so players looking to fill out their Pokedex will need to know the ins and outs of each species to understand where to go to catch them. For example, a Pokemon like Finizen lives in the sea, or Frigibax, who adores cold weather and deep snow, can only be found in a coinciding environment. So it’s no surprise a forest-dwelling creature like Shroodle follows the pattern. Read on to find out where you can discover Shroodle.

Where to Catch Shroodle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shroodle, much like Zorua, doesn’t have much to explain its location when it comes to its Pokedex entry. Since it states that the species likes being near trees, the best places to head are around Los Platos and Tagtree Thicket. Although there’s a likelihood of Shroodle spawning around any trees within the game, those with the colorful Grafaiai markings on will more likely have a herd of Shroodle around, so it’s best to loiter around them than bare trees. Since Shroodle is a fairly low-leveled Pokemon, they are straightforward to catch and defeat.

However, one thing that makes Shroodle a challenging Pokemon to catch is its small size. Unlike its evolution, Grafaiai, Shroodle’s shape and size mean that trainers playing handheld may struggle to differentiate Shroodle from a rock, especially in darker areas or when hunting at night. The best way to track Shroodle is to walk between Los Platos and the first entrance you will walk through to get to Mesagoza since Shroodle spawns along this path, and they are much easier to spot when not under cover of trees.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022