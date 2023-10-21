Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has many settings to navigate and I know that when you start up the game for the first time you will get your chance to adjust these plenty before playing. However, if you’re trying to look for language options you may struggle to do so.

This article will take you through how to change language in Spider-Man 2 so you can web-swing around listening to dialogue in your preferred language.

Change Language in Spider-Man 2 Quickly

There is no internal game setting that allows you to change the language as of the time of writing. This means that you will have to make some changes outside of the game to allow for a language change. I recommend having Spider-Man 2 closed before attempting any of this. As I have shown above, you have to navigate to your console settings (cogwheel on home screen), “system”, then “language”, and choose one from there.

After that is done, go back to your home screen on the PlayStation 5 and hover over Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Press the “options” button on your controller then proceed to select “Manage Game Content”. Inside you will find a “Language Data” section and you will have to download whichever language pack you personally need by selecting the downward-facing arrow next to a pack.

You can also delete any language pack you don’t need anymore if you so wish which is something I think would be worthwhile if you genuinely won’t be using another language. Once you are ready, restart the console and boot up Spiderman 2 again and you should find the language changed.

What to Do if Spider-Man 2’s Language Didn’t Change In-Game

If you have tried this and the language still hasn’t been adjusted in the game then it is likely a bug. There have been a few players who have run into an issue like this where no language was adjusted even after following the known process. In that case, I would recommend submitting a ticket with Insomniac Games via this link. Provide some information on the issue you’ve had and wait for a response.

Overall, the original process should work so hopefully you won’t have to go through the process of reaching out officially. After you have the language all fully changed, you can happily get back to parrying enemies and making yourself known as the friendly neighborhood Spiderman once again.

- This article was updated on October 21st, 2023