How to Change Nature in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Here is what you can do to change a Pokemon's nature in BDSP.

December 14th, 2021 by Elliott Gatica

Change-Nature-in-Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond-and-Shining-Pearl-2

A Pokemon’s nature can dictate a tradeoff in two of its five stats. These stats include Attack, Sp. Attack, Defense, Sp. Defense, and Speed. Of course, to capitalize on the strengths of a particular ‘mon, you’ll want to have a nature that benefits its strength greatly. In BDSP, you can actually farm a particular nature that can benefit your Pokemon. Here is how to get the nature you want by actually being able to change it in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to change a Pokemon’s nature in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can change a Pokemon’s nature after unlocking the Battle Tower. This requires you to beat the Elite Four for the first time. You’ll then need to battle for a good amount of time at the Battle Tower.

Battle Points (BP) are required so you can then buy Nature Mints, a relatively new item in the Pokemon games. These mints can be purchased for 50 BP per unit, so they aren’t cheap either. The names of the mints are indicative of what stat they’ll raise but lower at the same time.

Change-Nature-in-Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond-and-Shining-Pearl-3

How to use Nature Mints

You feed these items to your Pokemon just like you would with something like a Rare Candy. Upon feeding them, their natures will change. Their stats, depending on what nature you change them to, will also change.

You can feed these mints to your Pokemon at any level. If you feed it to them at level 100, they’ll still maintain the EVs you gave them along the way. No actual stat values are lost at any point.

Change-Nature-in-Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond-and-Shining-Pearl

Other ways to change a Pokemon’s nature in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can always breed or farm for a specific nature in a Pokemon by performing the tried and true save-quit method. This can also work for one-time encounter Pokemon like the marquee ‘mons at the Spear Pillar or the legendaries at Ramanas Park.

Of course, with other additions to the game like Hyper Training, you can skip a lot of the save-quitting and the older methods to get your ideal Pokemon. Nature Mints can give any Pokemon of your choice to have the beneficial stats, like a Jolly nature for a Garchomp.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

