Pokémon BDSP Hyper Training Explained: How to Hyper Train and What it Does

The perfect Pokemon is such a grind. Frankly, it was such a deterrent for a lot of dedicated players to stretch out just that extra bit of content in the mainline games just for perfect EVs and IVs. Hyper Training was a mechanic added in the later games that expedited the process of earning IVs for your mons. This mechanic, first introduced in Sun and Moon, has made its way into Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Here is what Hyper Training is all about and how to do it in Pokemon BDSP.

What is Hyper Training?

The act of Hyper Training is when you bring a particular Pokemon’s IV stat up to its maximum potential. This gives players other ways of giving their Pokemon the right stats than to just breed multiple times. However, if you do wish to pass down egg moves and hidden abilities, you’ll still have to do that, though they have alternative processes as well.

To know if your Pokemon has good IVs, you can do so by checking their stats with the Judge function in your PC. You earn this function at the Battle Tower after talking to an NPC on the right-hand side of the facility. If their grade for a certain stat is at “Best!” then they do not need hyper training for that particular stat.

How to start Hyper Training in Pokemon BDSP

Hyper Training was not in the original Diamond and Pearl back in ‘06, but it has since made its way into the endgame. You’ll have to first beat the Elite Four so you can make your way to the Fight Area. You can access this by talking to the ferryman in Snowpoint City. Then, make your way to the Battle Tower.

There is a trainer between the Battle Point (BP) vendors who will take your Pokemon to Hyper Train them. You’ll need to earn Bottle Caps and trade them to the Hyper Trainer by the vendors in the Battle Tower. There are two types of Bottle Caps — normal Bottle Caps and Golden Bottle Caps.

If you give him one normal Cap, he will Hyper Train one specific stat to have maximum IVs for a Pokemon. If you give him a Golden one, he will train all stats for a Pokemon. The normal Caps can be obtained via BP from the vendor on the left. Golden Caps can only be obtained via winning streaks in Master Class at the Battle Tower.

An important thing to note is that you can only Hyper Train Pokemon that have reached level 100 in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (BDSP).

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.