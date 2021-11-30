Pokemon BDSP Hidden Abilities: How to Get Hidden Abilities in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have been taking the world by storm with the fusion of faithful remakes of the 2006 Pokémon instalments and exciting new features all held within. Players have been rushing to get hold of all the Pokemon up for grabs and also seeking to obtain every ability on offer. There are also hidden abilities to pick up and this guide article will take you through the process of how to get hidden abilities in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

What are Hidden Abilities in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Hidden Abilities are abilities that are commonly significantly strong and can be used by a range of Pokemon. Hidden Abilities notably function similarly the same way as other Abilities, but the normal Pokemon that are caught roaming around in the wild (with exceptions noted below) will normally not have them. The ability/abilities will give an advantage to any Pokemon that has them.

For some background lore, hidden abilities themselves were first included n the 5th Generation of Pokemon games. These include games such as Pokemon Sword and Shield for example.

How to Get Hidden Abilities in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In order to get the hidden abilities you will have a 1 in 128 chance to find a hidden ability in the world. This is due to the fact that you will need to explore long grass and look for leaves rustling in a particular area. Any patch of long grass could be a hunting spot for hidden abilities. When you observe the long grass rustling, sprint into it and you may get an encounter with the grass.

A Pokemon with a certain hidden ability will appear and you can now battle and catch this Pokemon to gain a Pokemon that can use the hidden ability. A few additional notes to take on this process is that it will be beneficial to gain the PokeRadar by following the steps found here. After you have obtained it, be sure to visit one of the Pokemarket and buy a lot of ‘Super Repel’ items to increase your chances of finding a hidden ability. Register your PokeRadar before searching through the long grass to be extra likely to find Pokemon with hidden abilities.

If you are looking for a particular Pokemon, be sure to visit the location where that species of Pokemon is commonly found. As an additional note, the grass rustling will shine in a lighter green when it rustles if the Pokemon has a hidden ability.

There is also another way to get the abilities and this is by using the ‘ability patch’ which can be used to teach Pokemon their hidden ability. One way of getting an ability patch is becoming a Pokemon Champion in the Pokemon League by completing the game and then using the ability patch you unlock from it. You will also be able to get the ability patch item by vising the ‘Battle Park’ then going to the ‘Battle Tower’s Store’ and purchasing the ability patch for 200 battle points. However, if you’d rather do the first more cost-effective method with the extra time-saving tips, it’s time to begin encountering all of the Pokemon.

