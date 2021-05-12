Pokémon Sword and Shield Update 1.3.2 Patch Notes

Update 1.3.2 has arrived for Pokémon Sword and Shield and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. It has been awhile since we’ve heard much out of Pokémon Sword and Shield. We did just get the spin-off New Pokémon Snap, but there hasn’t been much of anything related to the most recent mainline games in awhile. In fact, our last update came back in December and was a minimal one, which is the only one since the Crown Tundra expansion launch. That has finally changed though with the latest update, though you shouldn’t expect much from this one. Here’s everything new with Pokémon Sword and Shield update 1.3.2.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Update 1.3.2 Patch Notes

Fixed the issue where some Pokémon icons were not properly displaying during online or local wireless battles.

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

The patch notes only mention one specific fix in Pokémon Sword and Shield, which is related to specific Pokémon icons now appearing in battle like they should. The other patch note is simply just that ‘several issues” have been fixed this time around. Perhaps we will get more information on this as more people try out the patch and notice any fixes with prior issues, but there’s a good chance we’ll never really know and it was all just work under the hood of the game.

At this point, you have to wonder what Game Freak might be doing with Pokémon Sword and Shield. We do have the remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl coming this fall from another developer, while Game Freak themselves are working on the open world Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You have to wonder if this means they are done with Pokémon Sword and Shield outside of minimal updates like this or if we will perhaps get additional expansions at some point as part of the series’ 25th anniversary. There are still a number of Pokémon that are not available in the game, so it would be good to at least see that. However, it’s looking more likely than not at this point that they are looking forward and we won’t be getting too much more from the game.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Nintendo Support page.