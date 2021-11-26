How to Change Nicknames in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have been released and players have been bonding with the Pokemon that they collect and nurturing them throughout the entire experience. Apart from when the Pokemon get placed in a box for days and days…nonetheless every trainer needs a suitable name for their companions and this guide article will take you through the process of how to change Pokemon nicknames in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Changing Nicknames in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In order to change nicknames in the experience, you will first have to have progressed far enough in the game until you have reached ‘Eterna City’ as this is where you will be able to alter nicknames of your Pokemon. Whether you are nicknaming Pokemon you have rightfully earned through the game’s intended methods or even cloned Pokemon, this system can be used by everyone with a few exceptions discussed in this article.

Before changing your Pokemon’s nicknames, first head to the ‘Eterna Condominiums’ in the city and visit the ‘Name Rater’ character, he has a blue shirt and you can go and chat to him to start the process. When you interact with him, he will allow you the chance to have your Pokemon’s names rated, allow him to do this and then you’ll be given the option to change the nicknames of the Pokemon if you want to.

You will now be able to nickname your Pokemon and show off your great names while adventuring or while in the Grand Underground, through Multiplayer battles, and so much more.

What are the Exceptions to Nicknaming Pokemon?

There are a few exceptions to being able to Nickname Pokemon. You can only nickname the Pokemon that you have caught or bred and Pokemon traded for with other players cannot be nicknamed.

With these considerations in mind, it is now time to start nicknamed your Pokemon!

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available now on Nintendo Switch.