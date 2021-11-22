How to Play Multiplayer in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have now been released and millions of gamers have flocked to begin their journey through the latest Pokemon adventure. Notably, there have been many wanting to take part in the multiplayer component of the game to play with and battle their chosen partners. The Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl multiplayer is full of unique experiences to have and is split into two distinct and separate modes thus far. There is the traditional battling system featured and also another feature and place called the ‘Grand Underground’ where players can adventure together. This guide will take you through what each of the modes is about and how to actually play them. Be sure to check out all the Grand Underground Pokemon that can be found in the game before continuing this article.

How to Take Part in Multiplayer Battles in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Battles in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl take what made the online battling system excellent in past Pokemon games and intertwined those elements to make the best multiplayer experience possible in the remakes.

When you want to battle other trainers, you will simply have to enter the ‘Union Room’. This can be entered by firstly beating Roark and heading to the basement (by the stairs/escalator) of any Pokemon Center. After you have done this, you can now also press ‘Y’ on the Nintendo Switch while exploring the world at any time and navigate the trainer menu to find the Union Room options where you can enter either the local or global Union Room and begin joining battles again.

The local Union Room will allow you to interact with players who are actually around you in real life and have decided to enter the local Union Room the same as you to trade or battle, and the Global Union Room on the other hand will allow you to battle and trade with other players online. Speak to the people behind the counter and you can enter the global room either yourself, with your group, or also with a link code. Using a link code will be useful if you just want to battle or trade with your chosen partners.

It should be noted that you will need Nintendo Switch Online to ultimately play online.

Playing Online in the Grand Underground

The Grand Underground is an area where you will be able to go spelunking and exploring with your trainer through the depths of cave systems and encounter all sorts of Pokemon within. This area can be ventured in together and before teaming up you will first have to unlock the Grand Underground before starting to play within it. This can be done by following the steps in the guide located here.

After you have unlocked the area(s), you will be able to play together with your chosen partners online and explore together, play ‘Secret Base’ minigames, and even dig for fossils together while exploring. These features can once again be experienced locally or online with other players. You can join up with players by selecting how you want to play online through using the ‘explorers kit’ which is needed to enter the Grand Underground in the first instance.

Will you be taking part in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl multiplayer?

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available now on Nintendo Switch.