How to Change Player Health in Disney Illusion Island

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In a game that is good for all ages like Disney Illusion Island, being able to change player health makes it an even better time no matter the experience level of the player. If you’re playing with young kids, or decided that later you want more or less of a challenge than you’re getting, there are some options available! Here’s how to navigate the menu so you can change player health in Disney Illusion Island.

How to Change Player Health

Changing the experience level simply adds or reduces the amount of hearts given to the player in Disney Illusion Island. The more hearts you have the easier the game is to play, fewer hearts adds more challenge. Each time you begin to play it will allow you to change the number of hearts, even if you’re playing a file you’ve already played, on the character select screen.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

However, you don’t have to restart your game to change the difficulty. In the middle of a game, you can open the menu by using the + button to pause and using the R button to scroll to the Settings menu. From there, use the left stick to go down to the Player option and press A.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From there, the option at the top of the screen is Starting Health, press A and use the left stick to either add or remove hearts. This can be done at any point in the game. The options are one heart, two hearts, three hearts, or indestructible (depicted as a single diamond heart).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you’re playing multiplayer each player can set a different difficulty level so everyone can play Disney Illusion Island in the way that suits them best, making it a great experience for everyone.

- This article was updated on August 9th, 2023