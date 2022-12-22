How much is my Fortnite account worth? If you’ve been playing Fortnite for a while now, your locker may be filled with cosmetics that may leave you wondering about that question. After all, the fact that there are various exclusive and limited-time skins since release, with some that have little to no chance of ever returning, makes some accounts extremely valuable. So, if you’re curious about the actual value of your account, here’s how you can check its worth.

How to Check How Much is My Fortnite Account Worth

The easiest way to check how much your Fortnite account is worth is by using a Fortnite account value calculator. For this, you’ll need to visit PlayerAuctions. This website enables you to estimate your account’s worth based on the statistics of your account. The process is relatively straightforward, but it may get a little tedious since you need to fill out each box with your account’s information before checking its worth.

The first thing you need to do is to select the edition of your Fortnite account. There’s a drop-down menu where you can choose the exact one for your account. Next, add your account level, amount of V-Bucks, and battle pass tier. Once you’ve done all that, you’ll finally get to the part where it takes the most time, depending on how many skins you have.

On the last four boxes, you’ll be asked to enter the amount of uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary cosmetics in your locker. Don’t worry if your Fortnite locker looks all over the place with random sprays because there’s a way to do this easily. In the game, you can sort your items based on rarity by clicking the sort and filter option in your locker. This will save you some time in counting the number of things that belong to a particular rarity.

Lastly, you must include information on whether you can change your name on that account. This may be a huge deal breaker to some players that want to play the game with their nickname, hence the effect on your account’s value. Once you’ve filled out all the information, hit the calculate account value now button.

Remember that the number you see is just an estimated value of your account. In reality, deciding the actual value of your account is much more complicated. Some skins can be worth a hundred or even a thousand dollars alone since they aren’t returning to the game. Most importantly, you should know that Epic Games prohibits buying and selling accounts. To avoid getting banned, you should use this knowledge only for fun or personal purposes.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

