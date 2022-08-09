If you’re playing Overwatch or Overwatch 2, chances are you’ll ideally never want to have a constant eye on your connection to the game, for fear of disconnecting from a match or outright being unable to join. While Blizzard generally uses their servers for the game, it can still undergo instances where there are outages occur, and there are numerous ways to check, whether in-game or through your browser. Read on for our guide on How to Check Overwatch Server Status!

Is Overwatch down? Here’s how to check Overwatch Server Status

There are multiple methods you can take to check: Blizzard’s customer support Twitter accounts and forums, or third-party community websites like downdetector. While checking the customer support seems like a logical conclusion, using downdetector is handy as it’ll report instances of server issues by the minute and you’ll be able to track spikes in outages, indicating widespread issues, and even locate areas affected the most. That last component is key because it could mean some servers are currently more stable, which you can change with a VPN if possible, which is handy if you want to play matches on the East Coast instead of the West.

Additionally, Overwatch uses a combination of Blizzard and Amazon Web Services instances when there’s higher demand and usage on the servers in some international locations. You can check Amazon Web Services on downdetector as well and see similar spikes in the outages, so keep a keen eye on what’s going on as this can also affect your connections if your servers use this. Finally, if you’re in-game and want to check your current server, you can hit Ctrl+Shift+N and it’ll open the debug network view, and on the top left you can check your server region. Once you confirm your region and identify any areas unaffected, you can make your decision from there.

This concludes our guide on How to Check Overwatch Server Status! Whether you’re one of the 9 million currently active Overwatch players, the millions of spectators who tune in via Twitch, or are excited for the full release of Overwatch 2 on October 4, 2022, which will replace the original game’s live service, you don’t ever want an interruption to your experience. Be sure to keep an eye on any updates, and our other guides to the game.