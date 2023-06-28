How to Claim Pre-registration rewards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Warner Bros. International Enterprises

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a deck-building game that entails all the magic fans love from the popular series. If you are a newcomer and pre-registered to play this mobile game, you may wonder where to claim the pre-register bonuses. The game doesn’t make it clear how to find these bonuses, so that is why we are here to help. Read on to learn how to claim all Harry Potter: Magic Awakened pre-register bonuses.

Where Do You Claim Pre-registration rewards in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

The first step to claim the pre-register bonuses for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is to finish the game’s tutorial section. The tutorial consists of getting a wand, a few combat scenarios, the hat ceremony, and completing a duel against one of your classmates. It sounds time-consuming, but all of this is done quickly, and the game even allows you to skip the cutscenes if you like.

After completing the tutorial section, a “social” chat function will become available. To officially claim your pre-register bonuses, follow the steps below:

Tap on social at the bottom of the screen. Tap on inbox on the bottom left-hand side of the screen. Tap on the inbox message that mentions claiming your rewards.

If you followed all the steps above and the pre-register bonuses are not appearing, you may have to wait a bit. This isn’t uncommon for online games, where delivering all the rewards to every account takes some time! Continue to check as you play Harry Potter: Magic Awakened; they should be there soon enough.

All Pre-register Bonuses for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

Once the pre-register bonuses are available, you should receive everything mentioned below.

Baby Manticores and Niffler Card Pack

Nimbus 200 + 1,000 Gold

10 Silver Keys + 1,500 Gold

100 Gems + 2,000 Gold

1 Golden Key + 50 Gems

1 Golden Key + 1 Epic Card

Now that you have claimed your pre-register bonuses for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, get ready for a great ride. This game has tons to do, such as changing brooms, trading cards, and even exploring your famous common room from the Harry Potter series!

- This article was updated on June 28th, 2023