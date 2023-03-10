Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like many other Souls-like games, Bleak Faith: Forsaken isn’t afraid to pit you against massive enemies. However, the same climbing mechanic that helps you traverse Bleak Faith: Forsaken’s crumbling world can be used to scale larger foes and bring them to their knees. Here’s a breakdown of how to climb giant enemies in Bleak Faith: Forsaken.

Bleak Faith: Forsaken: How To Climb Giant Enemies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To climb onto a giant enemy in Bleak Faith: Forsaken, you have to bring the enemy down to the ground by attacking their legs (or whatever variety of appendage they use to stand). The legs of larger enemies have separate health bars, and once they’ve been depleted, the enemy will collapse into a prone position. It’s important to remember that the enemy won’t fall as long as it has at least one limb holding it up, so be sure to keep attacking until you’ve “beaten” every limb.

Once the enemy has fallen, the same climbing prompt that appears on ledges and other climbable surfaces will appear on the enemy. When the climbing prompt appears, hit the “Interact” button to hop onto the enemy’s back. Once you’re clinging to the enemy’s back, you have a small window to chip away at the enemy’s main health bar.

However, much like the Colossi of Shadow of the Colossus, the enemies and bosses in Bleak Faith: Forsaken will try and shake you off. To stay on, you must use the left and right commands to dodge the enemy’s attempts to remove you from their person. If you fail to hang on or don’t manage to kill the enemy in time, you’ll have to repeat the process of taking out their limbs to get another chance.