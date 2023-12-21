How to Collect an Item Inside a Present Thrown by Sgt. Winter in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fortnite will have players completing the quests available during Winter to a very quick degree and if you’re anything like me, you’ll want to get through as many as possible.

This article will take you through exactly how to collect an item inside a thrown present by Sgt. Winter in Fortnite.

Location of Sgt. Winter in Fortnite

Sgt. Winter can be found to the very north of the map on the small island to the northwest of Classy Courts. I recommend just gliding down to that area after jumping out of the bus. It is a very simple quest once you know where you’re supposed to be going. However, be careful of other players as they may be planning the same strategy and could end up eliminating you early on in a match.

Once you have landed, walk up to the muscular NPC patrolling the area, Sgt. Winter. He will ask if you’ve been naughty or nice then will throw a small present on the ground. This suddenly turns into a massive present and after that has happened, you are ready for the next part of the quest.

How to Collect an Item Inside a Thrown Present in Fortnite

To collect the item when the present is thrown to you, all I had to do was break open the present with your pickaxe or via a similar means. Once you have, the box will open up and you can go inside to collect all of the loot waiting for you. The quest will then be completed and you can go back to the usual round of Fortnite.

Now that you know how to collect your items inside the thrown present, you can make your way down to the icy island and do it for yourself — best of luck!

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2023