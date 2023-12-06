How to Complete a Covert Exfil in Call of Duty Warzone

Image: Activision

Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 has arrived, and there is fresh content and daily challenges to keep fans busy and happy. You may have checked your Daily Challenges to see one that reads “complete a covert exile,” although there’s no clear indication on how to complete it.

Look no further; this guide will walk you through everything you need to know about completing a covert exile in Call of Duty Warzone, although the answer might surprise you.

Completing a Covert Exfil Daily Challenge in Call of Duty Warzone

It turns out that Warzone players can’t complete the complete a covert exile daily challenge until Season 01 Reloaded launches in early 2024. This is very strange, considering it’s showing up as a daily challenge right now, but it could be a simple bug that needs fixing or even a tease from the developers of what’s to come.

But don’t take my word for it; you can check out what the developers had said about Covert Exile. According to the official Call of Duty blog, “Season 1 Reloaded, available in early 2024, will bring with it a number of new features including Covert Exfil – a new secondary exfil condition.”

In other words, you’ll just have to ignore that daily challenge of “complete a covert exile” for now because you simply cannot do it right now. Such a shame!

When Does Call of Duty Season 01 Reloaded Release?

At the time of writing, there is no official release date for Modern Warfare 3 Season 01 Reloaded. Instead, all we have heard from the developers is that it will launch “in early 2024.”

Still, if we look at previous seasons of the Call of Duty franchise and how long they last, Season 1 will likely end before February 2024. If this holds true, Season 01 Reloaded will probably come sometime in January. That said, this is just a prediction and should be taken with a grain of salt.

