How To Complete All Fortnite OG Week 2 Quests

Fortnite OG has revealed the week 2 quests for players to go through. There is a great way to go through these at once that we detail below but you can always use this guide to look for answers on specific ones.

Best Way To Complete the Week 2 Fortnite OG Quests

Before we go further, I want to clarify that while you can just look for the quest you need help on in Fortnite, I made the list for those who want to do all the quests as quickly as possible. So I’m starting with those you can worry about passively and then going to those that require you to do as much as possible.

All the maps below are close to each other so you can do them together.

Damage Opponents With SMGs (1,000)

All you have to do is shoot your opponents enough times to get 1,000 damage on an SMG. I would recommend keeping an SMG on you and attacking any enemies in your way to complete the other quests.

I’ll show you where you’re likely to get the better weapons below so you just need to worry about having an SMG. If you follow the maps below, you’ll likely be done with this quest before you finish all the quests below.

You’ll be rewarded with 25,000 XP upon completion.

Thank the Bus Driver (5)

When the Battle Bus launches to start the match and when you decide to jump, you can thank the bus driver. You can thank them by pressing this button while on the bus:

PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch : Press down on the D-pad

: Press down on the D-pad PC: Press B

You’ll be rewarded with 50,000 XP when you complete this.

I would suggest not focusing too much on this. Go and do the other quests and make sure to do this each time you need to drop into a new map. This isn’t something you want to waste your time worrying about.

Although, in my opinion, you should always thank the bus driver so if you’ve not already made this a habit then start doing so.

Eliminate Enemy Players (25)

To complete this quest, just defeat 25 players. In my opinion, this one should be treated like a passive quest until you finish the others. Definitely eliminate anyone in your way after getting the rare weapons which I show a bit below.

When you’re done with the other quests, you’ll almost be done with this one and the bus driver quest so it’s smarter to finish these two at the same time.

You’ll be rewarded with 50,000 XP for completing this quest.

Travel Distance During the Day (2,000)

Image: Fortnite.gg

2,000 is not a big number when you’re running and you’ll likely finish it before a single round is over. I’d suggest leaving this as a passive quest while you worry about collecting the quests below. I always complete this one without realizing it.

You should use the map above to run from one location on this list to the other, that way you can take down two quests at once.

You’ll be rewarded with 25,000 XP after finishing this quest.

Travel Distance in Vehicles (2,000)

Image: Fortnite.gg

Above you’ll find vehicles that are easy to take and the distance you want to drive to. The location is south of shifty shafts and north of flush factory. These vehicles are easy to take because they have almost no competition. It’s always better to grab these for those quests. That way you won’t have a damaged vehicle from trying to get away.

You’ll be rewarded with 25,000 XP when you finish this quest.

Regain Health or Shields by Consuming Produce (100)

Image: Fortnite.gg

The map above will show you where the best health and shield potions are. I always like to keep a spare health and shield potion in my inventory, but produce works just as well. It’s a good idea to drop in and eat enough produce to fill this up.

The spot above is pretty filled with players so you’ll be able to finish this on your first or second drop.

You’ll be rewarded with 25,000 XP after this quest.

Collect Light or Heavy Bullets (750)

Image: Fortnite.gg

Paradise Palms has a bunch of ammo containers which will make it easy for you to get most of this quest done. You can always pick up ammo from containers but starting from here will cut that up quickly. I’d say it would take me three drops to finish a quest like this if I dropped in ammo heavy areas exclusively and didn’t pick up any on the way.

So starting here will likely mean you can do this quest quickly. You’ll be rewarded with 50,000 XP when you finish.

Collect Weapons of Rare or Greater Rarity (15)

Image: Fortnite.gg

Tilted Towers has the highest rarity of weapons. You will get a lot of competition so I recommend saving this for the very end. You can drop in, defeat a bunch of enemies, grab weapons, and continue to do so until you finish this quest.

I know a lot of people have their opinions on where to get the better weapons, but I have always gone to Tilted Towers and I am rarely disappointed. I like this because I normally only need to defeat enemies, thank the bus driver, and get ammo at the end of my quests, and this location helps you with all of them. Be warned because these fights are pretty merciless.

You’ll be rewarded with 25,000 XP when you finish this quest.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023