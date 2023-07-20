How to Complete Brightfall Triumph in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 players will be highly familiar with working through Triumphs/various event challenges during Solstice such as Brightfall. Of course, I know the process of completing some of these challenges can take a lot of time if you don’t first know where to focus your time and efforts to progress the challenge efficiently. This article will take you through how to complete the Brightfall Triumph in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023.

Complete the “Brightfall” Event Challenge Quickly in Destiny 2

Similar to the “In the Hot Seat” Triumph, you will have to once again collect Silver Leaves from certain sources to gain more percent toward completing the challenge. This time around for the Brightfall challenge, you have to gather Silver Leaves from either completing Nightfalls or Vanguard Ops. You could either focus your time on one playlist specifically or split your time between both.

When you have finished the Brightfall Triumph, you will get one “Kindling” which is likely going to be why you want to complete the challenges in the first place. You will need to play through at least seven Grandmaster/Hero Difficulty Nightfalls or seven Vanguard Ops to complete the Brightfall Triumph. Listed below is everything you need to know about each method.

Nightfalls on Grandmaster or Hero Difficulty

No matter what Nightfall difficulty you choose between Grandmaster or Hero, you will gain 15% towards the Brightfall challenge progress. I recommend playing through the seven Nightfalls if you’re also looking to gain a lot of general Vanguard XP. This is because Nightfalls (especially Hero or Grandmaster) will reward you with much more Vanguard XP than Vanguard Ops.

However, Nightfalls do take time to complete so if you’re looking for a bit shorter and snappier way to get the Brightfall challenge done, Vanguard Ops will be the way to go.

Vanguard Ops

Vanguard Ops will still reward you with 15% challenge progress per run so there is no difference in that regard. If you’ve already done a lot of Nightfalls this particular week then it is likely you may want to spend more time here for Brightfall challenge progress — instead of running through Nightfalls time and time again.

Regardless of what method you choose to spend the most time doing, the Brightfall Triumph will be completed and done for you before you know it — happy Silver Leaves hunting Guardian!

- This article was updated on July 20th, 2023