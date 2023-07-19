How to Complete In the Hot Seat Triumph in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 has had various events across its lifetime and Solstice is one which happens during the summer, many players will work on completing event challenges/triumphs like “In the Hot Seat”. Of course, some can struggle to work out what exactly needs to be done to gain progress toward this challenge. This article will take you through how to complete the In the Hot Seat Triumph in Destiny 2.

Complete the “In the Hot Seat” Event Challenge Quickly in Destiny 2

For the triumph, you need to be earning Silver Leaves on Neptune. There are two specific methods that I recommend you use for completing “In the Hot Seat” and both of these work great to get it done fast. You will have to be playing through certain content on Neomuna to complete the challenge so you need the Lightfall expansion to take part in this.

Related: Destiny 2 Neomuni Souvenirs Triumph Guide: How to Get All Lightfall Gear

Your rewards for the challenge will be one Enhancement prism, an Event Ticket, and +2 Kindling. There is plenty of reason as to why you should get In the Hot Seat done for this Solstice event.

Neptune (Neomuna) Strike — Hypernet Current

Your first port of call for gaining Silver leaves toward the challenge should be the Hypernet Current strike. I recommend this first because you will get 30% of your Silver Leaves needed for the challenge per run. All you need to do is load up Hypernet Current from orbit (through matchmaking or with a pre-made fireteam) and play through it.

Related: How to Farm Red Border Neomuna Weapons in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Play through Hypernet Current three times then move on to the next method if you want a quick way to finish the challenge off — instead of playing through the strike again.

Lost Sectors on Neomuna

Boot up Patrol on Neomuna and then make your way to any Lost Sector. Once you have chosen one that you would like to complete, work your way through it, kill all the enemies at the end, and then open the chest. You will gain 10% Silver Leaves progress for In the Hot Seat, and if you have been following the guide, the challenge will be completed for you now.

Related: Destiny 2: How to Farm Neomuna Lost Sector Exotics

I recommend the Thrilladrome Lost Sector for some great Vex Battles and a Lost Sector which doesn’t take too long to actually complete. Each Lost Sector will reward you with 10% Silver Leaves progress.

Is “In the Hot Seat” Bugged for Solstice 2023?

No, the description of the Triumph is just technically incorrect with its phrasing. Many have spotted this but at the moment it states “Complete Neptune Activities” which would lead people to assume that things like Public events, patrol missions, and so forth on Neptune will progress it but (to my surprise) it doesn’t. If you use the Hypernet Current Strike and/or the Lost Sector method you won’t have any issue.

Related: What are Cloud Striders in Destiny 2?

Now that you know how to genuinely complete the “In the Hot Seat” event challenge, you can make your way back to Neomuna and finally get it all done. You will have that progress bar filled up to 100% in no time Guardian!

Authors Note: I have been playing Destiny 2 since its beta and have played on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. I actually was part of the original Destiny’s beta period too so have a great interest in the franchise.

- This article was updated on July 19th, 2023