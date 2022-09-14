In NBA 2K23, players can get a 5% increase in the number of MyPoints earned after completing matches and performing tasks by completing a set amount of Coach Drills. But how can you do that? Now, in order to help you bring out your best and leave it all on the court, here’s how to complete Coach Drills in NBA 2K23.

How to Complete Coach Drills in NBA 2K23 for MyPoints Accelerator

You can complete Coach Drills on NBA 2k23 by scoring 3-stars in the exercises given to you by your team’s coaching staff. With that said, you can take part in the drills by first heading to the Team Practice Facility. The facility will be located in a building placed left of the arena’s main entrance, as you can check out in the image below. Once you arrive at the building, just interact with the door to enter.

Once inside the facility, you will be able to take part in the Coach Drills by simply talking to one of the coaches in charge of the practice, who will then give you a series of two self-explanatory drills. The coach will be easily identifiable among the staff by the quest icon above their head. You will be given the MyPoints Accelerator after completing the necessary Drills.

To recap, here’s how to unlock and complete Coach Drills:

Join the NBA on Carrer Mode.

Head to the City.

Unlock and select the MyPoints Accelerator side quest.

Head to the Team Practice Facility, located west of the arena.

Go to the coach and select Start Drills to begin.

Score 3-stars on 3 drills to unlock the MyPoints Accelerator.

You can play NBA 2K23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs. You can check out our review of the title here.