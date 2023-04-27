How to Complete Swim Where the Water Heals Fortnite Quest

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where you need to swim where the water heals for the Postcard Tour Trials quest in Fortnite? This quest is stage 3 of the Post Card Tour Trials. You are tasked with visiting a location where you can swim in the water to heal yourself of any damage. However, if you have played little this season or have never visited this location, you may be at a loss regarding what it is talking about. So, here is how to complete the Swim Where the Water Heals quest in Fortnite.

Where to Swim Where the Water Heals in Fortnite

The Postcard Tour Trials are the latest quest event to be released in Fortnite. They will have you travel across the island to important spots and perform specific actions to progress each stage of the trials. Not only is this an excellent way to learn about the different locations of the island to improve your knowledge of Fortnite and your gameplay, but you will also earn rewards for doing so.

In this quest, you must solve the riddle: Swim where the waters heal…

This riddle references the Steamy Springs location, whose hot springs will heal you of any damage by swimming in them. So, drop out of the battle bus and head toward the location on the above map.

Once at Steam Springs, you must swim in any hot springs at this location (it doesn’t matter which ones you swim in). However, you must only take a few laps in your chosen hot springs to satisfy the quest’s requirements.

After swimming in the hot springs, jump on a rock and use an emote at it. Don’t forget this step, or you won’t be able to progress the quest to the next stage. You can choose any emote that strikes your fancy as a way to say thank you to the hot springs for healing you.

Author Note: I wrote this guide while playing Fortnite on PC.

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023