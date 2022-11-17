Are you wondering how to complete the Dilbo’s Journey quest in Goat Simulator 3? Goat Simulator 3 is filled with many video games, movies, and pop culture easter eggs. One of the most incredible easter eggs is the Lord of the Ring’s reference to Bilbo Baggins, the Ring, Frodo’s journey, and Mount Doom. The Dilbo’s Journey quest is one of the first quests you will obtain that requires you to leave the area. Most of the quests you complete need to be completed within the area you picked up the quest but not this one, which makes it confusing. Here is everything you need to know about completing the Dilbo’s Journey quest in Goat Simulator 3.

How to Complete the Dilbo’s Journey Quest in Goat Simulator 3

As mentioned before, most quests require you to complete them in the same zone you pick them up. You will know you are in the right area as the quest marker will stay on the top left of your screen. This quest may be confusing because it tells you to take the Ring to Mount Inferno without providing any details on the location. To prevent you from running around Fairmeadows Ranch needlessly, we have provided you with instructions on how to complete the quest.

Where to Find the Quest

You will pick up the Dilbo’s Journey quest when you approach his house. But first, you must headbutt open the door and enter to find the Purity Ring, a head wardrobe item.

Where is Mount Inferno?

Mount Inferno is located south of your goat castle in Mornwood Falls, as shown in the above screenshot. The entrance to Mount Inferno is surrounded by lava and has an intricate border. Run into the entrance to be transported to Mount Inferno, where you can get rid of the Ring per the quest.

How to Complete the Quest

Once inside Mount Inferno, you must activate the Purity Ring and jump into the lava. You will be taken to a secret location (not mentioned for spoilers), and once you finish with the secret location will be transported back to Dilbo’s house in Fairmeadows Ranch.

Pilgor the Gray

After completing the quest, you will unlock the Pilgor the Gray costume set and Illuminati Rank experience points.

Goat Simulator 3 is available on PC through Epic Games, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.