How-to-Complete-the-Dirty-Jobs-Challenge-in-BitLife

Weekly challenges have always been a massive part of BitLife, and while many relate to popular TV shows and movies, you’ll sometimes be faced with a challenge that’ll make you roll up your sleeves. Although the Dirty Jobs Challenge isn’t as glamorous as replicating the life of the Gilmore family or starting your own booming burger business, it’s the dictionary definition of getting the job done no matter the cost. In addition, if you’re striving to unlock the coveted Superstar mode, this is another challenge worth ticking off if you can. Read on to find out how to complete this challenge one job at a time.

Everything You Need To Do To Complete the Dirty Jobs Challenge in BitLife

You need to take five steps to complete this challenge, all of which involve working in a series of jobs for ten years. So, to do this, you’ll need to ensure your character’s happiness and health stay high to prevent any medical emergencies that stop you from achieving your goal. While four out of five of these jobs will be available from the full-time job list once you hit 18 years old, becoming a lawyer is the first step and requires a little more work. First, you’ll need to go to University and study Criminal Justice before going to Law School. Next, you’ll need to work your way up the ranks once you have the law careers available, and then become a Lawyer and stay in that position for ten years. The following list contains every other job you’ll need to be in for ten years to complete the challenge.

Become a Porta Potty Pumper for 10 Years

Become a Plumber for 10 Years

Become a Roadkill Remover for 10 Years

Become a Porn Set Janitor for 10 Years

Completing all of these challenges will take you around 50 years, so it’s best to start as soon as you turn 18, and since it takes a little longer to become a Lawyer, it’s the best place to start. If you stay in a position for less than 10 years, it won’t count toward the challenge, so make sure to keep your character happy in their work and healthy. Otherwise, you’ll have to start from scratch. Once completed, this challenge can be one of the many potential steps to take toward finally unlocking superstar mode and proving your commitment to BitLife.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022