In what can be considered one of the most random challenges in Bitlife, the Farside Fugitive Challenge tasks you with becoming a space general who is also secretly a serial killer. But although killing in the game is extremely easy, the same cannot be said when the subject is joining the Space Program. Here’s how to complete the Farside Fugitive Challenge in Bitlife, as well as step-by-step guides on how to complete each of its tasks.

Bitlife Farside Fugitive Challenge Guide

You can complete the Farside Fugitive Challenge in Bitlife by:

Being born in Italy

Becoming a Space Agency General

Murdering 2+ people

Murdering someone before reporting for a Lunar Expedition

Murdering someone before reporting for a Mars Mission

You can check out quick guides on how to complete each of the mentioned steps below.

How to be Born in Italy

You can be born in Italy in Bitlife by simply selecting the country as your birth nation when creating your character.

How to Become a General in a Space Agency in Bitlife

You can become a General in a Space Agency in Bitlife by purchasing the game’s Astronaut Job Pack, getting both a STEM degree and a Pilot’s License, and then passing the Space Academy’s Astronaut Technical Training. After finishing the training, you will be able to automatically interview for the Space Cadet position. Once a Cadet, just work diligently until you are promoted to General.

You will be able to join the Space Academy in Bitlife by heading to Occupation, Special Careers, and then selecting Astronaut before clicking on Space Academy.

How to Murder People in Bitlife

You can murder people in Bitlife by heading to Activities, Crime, and then to Murder. Once at Murder, just select who among your acquaintances you wish to kill and then how you wish to do the deed. Failing to perform a murder will either cause your character to die or get arrested.

How to Kill Someone Before Reporting to a Lunar Expedition in Bitlife

After attaining at least the rank of Captain, you will be able to report for a Lunar Expedition in Bitlife by heading to Activities, Missions, and then selecting Lunar Expedition before clicking on Apply. Now, just kill someone before returning to the Activities and selecting Begin Mission to complete the Farside Fugitive challenge task.

How to Kill Someone Before Reporting to a Mars Mission in Bitlife

After attaining the rank of General, you will be able to kill someone before reporting to a Mars mission in Bitlife by selecting the Martian Exploration option under the Missions menu, applying to it, and then murdering someone before going back to Activities and selecting Begin Mission.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

