Are you wondering how to complete the Major, the Witch, and the Warehouse Quest in Atomic Heart so you can locate Claire’s leg? This quest requires you to solve three diorama wheel puzzles to access the museum location where you can find Claire’s leg. You must spin the red wheels to solve these puzzles, changing the diorama scenes before you.

This may seem simple, but you need to spin them in a particular order to solve the puzzle. Here is how to complete the Major, the Witch, and the Warehouse quest in Atomic Heart so you can bring Claire her leg.

How to Solve the Diorama Wheel puzzle in Atomic Heart

Here is how to solve all three diorama wheel puzzles in Atomic Heart.

Diorama Wheel Puzzle #1

The first diorama wheel puzzle consists of a single wheel and is your introduction to this type of puzzle. All you need to do is spin the wheel to the number four, represented by the white dots. This will flip the diorama so you can exit to the other side. Remember this process, as you will need to repeat it in the next two diorama wheel puzzles.

Diorama Wheel Puzzle #2

Spin the outside wheel to number three. This will reveal an office scene where you can find the second diorama wheel.

Head into the office diorama scene and spin this wheel to number four. This will change the second diorama to another office scene.

Head back to the first diorama wheel and spin it to number four, a science scene.

This will change the first diorama scene in such a way that you can go through it to the second diorama scene.

Once in the second diorama scene, you can climb the green filing cabinets to the stairs and exit the room.

Diorama Wheel Puzzle #3

Spin the first wheel to number two, which shows people sitting at their desks watching a presentation on the left-hand side. Go over to the left side of the scene and go through the door on the floor. You will find the second wheel attached to the ground after dropping down.

Spin the second wheel to number two, the scene with the magnets. You will then climb back to the top of the diorama using the magnet platforms.

Head to the first wheel and spin it to number one. This will reveal the third wheel in the diorama scene of the exercising dummies.

Spin this wheel once to number three, causing the diorama scene to change and you to drop down. Look left, and you will see a climbable pipe that you can use to reach the door.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023