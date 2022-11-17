Are you wondering how to complete the moving help quest in Goat Simulator 3? The Moving Help quest, located in Suburbsville, is the most tedious and frustrating quest in the entire game. The Moving Help quest tasks you with finding 40 pink moving boxes around the Suburbsville zone and putting them in a two-car garage. This is especially true if you activated the tornado before completing it, which you more than likely did since you come across the Ballerina quest before the Moving Help quest. However, if you did activate the tornado, may God have mercy on your goat soul because the tornado will not. So, here are the steps to complete the moving help quest with minimal frustration.

How to Complete the Moving Help Quest in Goat Simulator 3

If you haven’t activated the tornado, count your blessings because you only have to worry about locating 40 moving boxes. I recommend using the satellite wardrobe item, as you can carry two moving boxes simultaneously (one by licking and one sucked into the satellite dish).

How to Deal with the Tornado

Now, if you activate the tornado, this is where it gets not-so-fun. Every time the tornado passes by the garage where you store the moving boxes, it can suck them up and spit them back out over the map, ruining any progress you made. I found that the tornado had the power to reach the front half of the garage and the back left corner.

The best solution I found is parking two cars in each garage door at a slight angle and then piling the packages in front of the cars. Your cars will want to be far enough in the garage that the tornado can’t suck them out but not so close you can’t fit boxes in front of them. The Satellite Dish wardrobe back is handy because you can shoot the moving boxes while standing outside the garage in front of the parked cars with minimal effort, where they will be safe and sound from the tornado.

Keep Yourself Safe

The tornado will also suck you up if you are too close to it. You will immediately be sent into rag doll status and have limited control of where you land once the tornado throws you back out. It’s not uncommon to get sucked up by the tornado several times in a row if you are thrown in front of its path instead of behind it. When you see it approaching your location, run inside a building. The tornado will still try to suck you up but won’t be able to.

Goat Simulator 3 is available on PC through Epic Games, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.