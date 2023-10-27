How to Complete The ‘Slack Line’ Trophy After Beating Spider-Man 2

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

The Slack Line Trophy in Spider-Man 2 is tricky to achieve once you’ve beaten Spider-Man 2, especially with 100% completion. With no way to replay missions, finding enemies for takedowns seems like an impossible task. We’ve webbed this guide together to help you earn Slack Line in Spider-Man 2’s post-game.

How to Earn The ‘Slack Line’ Trophy in Spider-Man 2’s Post-Game

The Slack Line Trophy in Spider-Man 2 requires you to perform stealth takedowns on 25 enemies from a Web Line. This is best done during the story’s many stealth segments, though with no way to replay them (yet), we’re going to need to get creative.

If you’ve beaten Spider-Man 2 but haven’t tackled all its optional activities, then challenging Hunter Bases and Hunter Blinds as Miles is your best bet for completing the Slack Line Trophy. Hunter Bases, in particular, are rich with enemies and opportunities for Web Line takedowns.

Earning ‘Slack Line’ With 100% Completion

For fellow 100% completionists, this will be a little trickier but still completely manageable. Firstly, switch your Challenge Level (difficulty) to Friendly Neighbourhood and switch to Miles. This allows you to quickly dispatch Symbiotes and stealth away to take down human foes

Look for Crimes in the city involving human enemies, like Hunters. Far easier said than done, I know. Take down any Symbiotes involved, then turn invisible and jump to high ground. Set up a Web Line and carefully take out opponents below by pressing Square when they’re marked as Safe.

I highly recommend picking up Web Line Double Takedown from the Shared Skill Tree, as you can pick up two enemies simultaneously. That’s an extra takedown and far less chance of being spotted again.

How to Perform Stealth Takedowns from a Web Line in Spider-Man 2

To create a Web Line in Spider-Man 2, hold L2 while perched on the edge of a building or platform and press Triangle while pointing at a surface. For example, between two buildings or from a roof to a lamp post.

If you can’t get into a good spot for a takedown, you can use a Web Line as a starting point for another Web Line, just like a Spider would build its own web. To perform a Stealth Takedown from a Web Line, press R3 to check if an enemy is Safe, then press Square when they’re in range.

If finding enough enemies to perform stealth takedowns on is proving too much — and I totally get why it would be — then you can always wait for the upcoming New Game Plus update.

