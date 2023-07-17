Image: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sleep has been a sleep companion for many and for those who also play Pokemon GO, you (like me) will want to ensure they are paired up to each other correctly. There are plenty of benefits for going through this process too and it isn’t just a random little feature of the game. This article will take you through how to connect Pokemon Sleep to Pokemon GO and Pokemon GO Plus.

How to Pair Pokemon Sleep With Pokemon GO and GO Plus

It should be noted first of all that you will need Pokemon GO Plus in order to pair Pokemon Sleep with Pokemon GO. Before you start the process of connecting your devices together for Pokemon Sleep, make sure you have Pokemon GO installed and have your Pokemon GO Plus device connected.

Related: How to Fix Error Code 010100 in Pokemon Sleep

You can check this by going to “Settings” in Pokemon GO, Connected Devices, “Accessory Devices”, and then turning on your Plus device and selecting it from the list on the screen. This will then pair your Plus Device with Pokemon GO. When you have done this you can follow all of the steps I have written below to pair Pokemon Sleep up to Pokemon GO/Pokemon GO Plus.

Open up the Pokemon Sleep App. Press on the “Main Menu” button at the bottom of the screen. Select “Settings and More” from the next screen that appears. You will notice a “Pokemon GO +” section. Tap on “Pair a Device” within that section. Select the Colored “Pair Device” button. Make sure you have pressed your Pokemon GO Plus physical device’s circular button to turn it on and let the phone’s Bluetooth search for the device. Once it has done so, you will have paired Pokemon GO with Pokemon Sleep.

Related: Pokemon Sleep Actually Exists, And Looks Strangely Endearing.

Reward for Pairing Pokemon Sleep With Pokemon GO Plus

Once you have paired Pokemon Sleep with the Pokemon GO Plus device, you will be rewarded with an adorable version of Pikachu wearing a little sleep nightcap. They will level up your Snorlax along with you and I believe that is highly worth pairing the device for. You can also have your Pokemon GO Plus device track your sleep data in Pokemon GO via the Pokemon Sleep app if you so wish.

Related: How to Catch Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

If you want to enable this feature, open up Pokemon GO and navigate to the “Accessory Devices” menu again. Scroll down until you reach “Sleep Data” and then simply tap on “Share Sleep Data With Pokemon GO” and you will be ready to go. Of course, you will likely want to do that after you have the cute Pokemon Sleep Pikachu secured as your Snorlax leveling friend.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023