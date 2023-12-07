How to Craft a Shortsword in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Defending yourself is vital to keeping the valuable loot you find in Fortnite’s new survival collaboration. The Shortsword is the first offensive weapon you’ll be able to craft in LEGO Fortnite, so here’s how and when you can craft one!

What You Need to Craft a Shortsword in LEGO Fortnite

You need 5 Wooden Rods and your Crafting Bench to make a Shortsword in LEGO Fortnite. You’ll also need to make Wooden Rods which each require 1x Wood harvested from trees or picked up from the ground, and you can make the Rods at your Lumber Mill. Additionally, you can ask villagers to work the Refine Wood job so you can get additional Rods and Planks for free!

If you don’t have a Lumber Mill already, they only cost 8x Wood and 15x Granite and are accessible from your Build menu. This is one of the most important fundamental tools you’ll need in your village, and it will make your life a lot easier when it comes to building and expanding your home.

Why You Should Have a Shortsword in LEGO Fortnite

While there are inevitably better weapons later on, this will be your only line of defense against mobs like wolves, rollers, skeletons, and more. I recommend each player should have one, but might caution against giving ones to villagers until you have plenty to spare, as they’re pretty handy even unarmed.

The Shortsword only has one type of attack, so if you’re fighting in close quarters, be sure to tap the ‘Y’ or ‘Triangle’ button to backstep out of harm’s way when the enemy tries to hit you back! The Shortsword is also an asset when encountering other NPC camps, or exploring new territories like Caves in LEGO Fortnite, so knowing how to build and stockpile them will be key!

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023