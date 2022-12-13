How-to-Craft-a-Yule-Goat-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

Crafting plays a massive role in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and nothing will help prepare your valley for the festive season as some of the crafts and recipes are being introduced. So, if you’re not busy conjuring up a Yule Log or a Fruitcake to share with your companions, crafting a Yule Goat may be one of the many crafts you’ll take on. Alongside the Tree of Holiday Cheer, the Yule Goat is one of the many festive crafting recipes readily available for you to make, and while it’s not as complex as the tree, it can still be a wholesome addition to your valley. So, read on to find out how to create a Yule Goat of your own.

How to Make a Yule Goat in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Yule Goat requires two materials to craft, but the quantity of each makes the process slightly longer. Firstly, you’ll need fifty wheat, which can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow. However, each wheat crop yields two wheat, so you’ll only need to buy 25 seeds to have enough for the craft. Additionally, since wheat is one of the most common crops, its growth time is relatively short, so you’ll be able to grow everything you need in one sitting.

However, you will also need two pieces of fabric to complete the craft, which is significantly harder to come by than wheat. So you’ll need to start by heading to Sunlit Plateau and re-build Goofy’s Stall so you can buy cotton seeds. You’ll need five pieces of cotton to make one fabric, so buy and plant ten seeds. Once you have cultivated the crop, you will need to take the cotton to the crafting station and turn them into a fabric which can be found under the refined materials section.

Once you have fifty wheat and two fabric, revisit the crafting station and scroll down the furniture menu until you find the Yule Goat, and you’ll be able to craft! If you’re planning on completing this craft as part of the Star Path, then be sure to triple the required resources since one goat won’t cut it.

