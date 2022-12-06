Are you wondering where to find cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Cotton is essential because it is needed to make fabric for most pieces of furniture. Fabric is also used for improving your friendship level with a character from another biome. Unfortunately, this material may be hard to find because the cotton plant doesn’t grow as naturally as other plants. No worries, though. Here is everything you need to know on where to find cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to Find Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To find Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you first need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau for 7,000 Dreamlight. Once unlocked, you will need to find Goofy’s Stall and repair it. You can now buy cotton seeds from Goofy’s stall for 42 coins each, which you can plant to grow a steady supply of cotton. Cotton only takes 25 minutes to reach harvest, which is no time at all. Ensure you water your cotton plants at least twice unless you are experiencing rainy weather. You can also sell any excess cotton for 37 coins.

What Do I Do With Cotton?

As mentioned above, cotton is used to make fabric. Therefore, you will need five pieces of cotton to make one piece of fabric, which is why it is such an important material to know how to obtain quickly. For instance, most of the Snowman recipes require the use of 2 fabrics. Therefore, you will need a lot of fabric to create the perfect winter wonderland for the holiday season. Other recipes include a compass ottoman that requires 12 pieces of fabric.

You will also need a bunch of fabric to increase your friendship level with Anna from the Frozen Realm. The fourth quest Anna offers is called Lost Loves and Missing Memories. In it, Anna discusses her displeasure with Kristoff not remembering their love, so she comes up with an idea to bring him ideas that will make him remember. One of these items is his climbing gear, which must be repaired. You will need five pieces of fabric, a total of 25 pieces.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022