How to Create a Flamethrower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

You can create a flamethrower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Not only is this weapon cool, it is also great for clearing away thorns, vines, and leaves while also being an effective tool to dispatch enemies. Here is how to make a flamethrower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: How to Make a Flamethrower

You can make a lot of things in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, but one of the most fun weapons to create is a flamethrower. Depending on what you want, there are two different ways to make a flamethrower.

Either way you make a flamethrower, you need to start with a Flame Emitter Zonai Device. The best place to get Flame Emitter Zonai Devices is the Device Dispenser on Great Sky Island. Get back to the Temple of Time and go to the Device Dispenser from there.

Shield Flamethrower

The first way is to make a shield flamethrower. The shield flamethrower is easy to aim and spits a consistent flame until you are out of battery.

To make a shield flamethrower, simply take out a Flame Emitter from the menu. When it is on the ground, use Fuse and press ZL. Be sure to equip the shield you want to turn into a flamethrower.

Sword Flamethrower

The second way to make a flamethrower is to make a sword flamethrower. The sword flamethrower is less consistent than the shield but is better for controlled spurts of flame.

To make a sword flamethrower, take out a Flame Emitter, use Fuse, and Fuse the Flame Emitter to your desired melee weapon. I recommend not using your clean weapons for flamethrowers as they are more valuable for dealing damage.

And that is how you make a flamethrower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Not only are flamethrowers good for solving environment puzzles, but you can also use them on Ballon Zonai Devices and to eliminate enemies.

- This article was updated on May 18th, 2023