How to create a Secret Base in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl recent upgrade has left the game with considerable additions to the Grand Underground and with this comes the complete reinvention of Secret Bases. Along with that, the visual update has been incredible and now you can enjoy your Secret Bases better than ever before. If you have refrained from making a Secret Base in the past, now is the time, and here is how you do it in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to Create a Secret Base in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Getting the Secret Bases to become accessible is not the cakewalk that it seems to be, so in order for it to happen in your game, you are going to have to perform a few steps first.

First off, you have to get the Digger Drill. Once you get this, you will be able to create your Secret Base. In order to acquire it, you can complete the challenges in Eterna City that the Underground Man gives you. You will be able to find him next to the Pokémon Center.

After you’ve gotten the Digger Drill, go to the Grand Underground using your Explorer Kit. You need to know that there is no going back once you choose the spot for your Secret Base as the Digger Drill is just a single-use item, so make sure it’s where you want it to be.

Now, you are ready to create your Secret Base. Find a wall and then open the menu and select the Digger Drill from the Traps option.

Once you do this, a hole will break open in the wall, and in this new area, you will then be in your Secret Base.

Now that the base is created, you can actually move it to a different location later on. In order to do this, just find another Digger Drill by going to the Grand Underground and using your Explorer Kit.

Then, you can also trade spheres with the vendors of the Grand Underground as well.

Once you have your new Digger Drill, find your new location for a secret base and face the wall where you want it to be. Go into the menu and repeat the steps above and select move from the options list and from there, your Secret Base will now be in its new location.

You can repeat this as many times as you’d like.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamon and Shining Pearl is available now for Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2021