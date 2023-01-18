How to Create Jack Frost with Dia in Persona 3 Portable

Elizabeth’s requests are a huge part of Persona 3 Portable and she’ll often ask you to fuse specific personas with certain moves that they do not normally learn by leveling up. While Elizabeth’s (or Theodore’s if you chose him as in the female protagonist’s route) requests are entirely optional and do not affect the main story of the game, they provide plenty of useful rewards like weapons, battle items, and large sums of yen so they’re definitely worth doing. The first fusion request you receive will be to create Jack Frost with the healing skill Dia in its arsenal. Thankfully, this is an incredibly easy request with no deadline, so you can get it done whenever you have time.

How to Create Jack Frost with Dia in Persona 3

The request to create Jack Frost with Dia becomes available on 5/10 near the beginning of the game. The first part of this request is obtaining the Jack Frost persona. The first way to add Jack Frost to your team is to obtain one as a reward from Shuffle Time in Arqa, the second block of Tartarus. You can also obtain Jack Frost by fusing Pixie and Unicorn together in the Velvet Room.

Once you have Jack Frost, you need to teach it Dia to complete this request for Elizabeth. To do so, you’ll need a Dia skill card. You can get this skill card in multiple ways, but the easiest way is to level up the Pixie persona to level 4 at which point you’ll receive it as a reward. You most likely have Pixie registered in your persona compendium by this point in the game, so just pay some yen to add one to your team and grind a few easy battles in Tartarus to bring it to level 4.

Once you have the Dia skill card in your possession, just use it on Jack Frost and you’ll have everything you need to complete the request. Head back to Elizabeth in the Velvet Room and you’ll receive High Cut Armor as a reward. If you’re doing this request early in the game, then High Cut Armor will provide a nice defensive boost to one of your party members. If you’ve already purchased better gear for your squad, however, it won’t be of much use. Completing this request does unlock further fusion requests though, so your efforts aren’t entirely in vain.

Persona 3 Portable is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.