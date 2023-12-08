Image: Attack of the Fanboy

So you’ve conquered all other challenges you’ve encountered in the new LEGO collaboration mode in Fortnite. You’re a pro at crafting, cooking, and resource gathering. But a prickly obstacle now stands in your way, so here’s how to cut down a Cactus in LEGO Fortnite!

How to Cut Down a Cactus for Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

To cut down a Cactus for Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to craft a Rare Forest Axe. You’ll need the following upgrades and tools to make this happen:

Lumber Mill

Stone Breaker

Level 3 Crafting Bench

Gem Cutter

I’ll go over each of these as you’re likely familiar with some already, but they will play a crucial role in cutting down the surprisingly resilient Cactus.

Items Needed from Lumber Mill & Stone Breaker

You’ll specifically need Knotroot Rods from the Lumber Mill and Marble Slabs from the Stone Breaker. You can get the raw materials for each of these by exploring nearby Caves and harvesting with the Uncommon Forest Axe and Uncommon Pickaxe respectively.

How to Craft a Level 3 (Rare) Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite

Go to your Crafting Bench and hit ‘R1/RB/R’ to find the Bench Upgrade menu. It will show you the ingredients you’ll need to upgrade the bench, and the Rare variant requires the following:

Knotroot Rod x12

Marble Slab x15

Sand Claw x6

Sand Shell x3

The first two are already covered, but you can find Sand Claws from sand wolves spawning in the Dry Valley biome, while Sand Shells are found either in the Shore or Dry Valley biome off the sand rollers. Beware, either of these enemies is rough, so bring an ally and likely at least 2 Longswords!

How to Craft a Gem Cutter in LEGO Fortnite

While in the Dry Valley biome, you’ll notice sparkly veins of ore cropping out of the rock walls around you. These are Amber and take an Uncommon Pickaxe to mine. Mining these will allow you to build the Gem Cutter, which requires the following:

Marble Slab x20

Rough Amber x5

Sand Claw x5

Sand Shell x3

You can find this in your ‘Build’ menu once you’ve found some Amber. Once this is placed, you’ll be able to place Amber in the Gem Cutter to get Cut Amber. You’ll need 5 Cut Amber and 3 Knotroot Rods to craft a Forest Axe (Rare) at your Level 3 Crafting Bench!

