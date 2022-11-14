Among the wide array of sub-bosses you will find in God of War Ragnarok, very few are as fun as Fiske, one of Odin’s officials as well as one of the bosses of the game’s The Reckoning chapter. But how can you beat the knight? Now, in order to help you defeat Fiske and continue through the main story of the game, here’s how to defeat Fiske in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Defeat Fiske in God of War Ragnarok

Overall, Fiske’s moveset is composed of a forward empaling dash, which is then followed by a series of fast strikes, a downward unblockable strike, two wide swings, as well as a special downward swing, which must be shield broken. He will also make use of a series of fast thrusts followed by an unblockable one when in low health. Fiske will also be able to use an AOE Bifrost attack, which you can avoid by dodging backward.

With that said, as Fiske’s main strength lies in his speed and wide swings, we recommend that you stay close to him, all while using the Leviathan Axe to do as much damage as possible and focusing on parrying all of his strikes. Given his low buildup, you will be able to deplete his health bar by a lot by dashing or positioning yourself behind him after a successful striking attempt.

We do not recommend players to press R3 after stunning him for the first time, as, like all of his kind in the game, doing so will cause Fiske to become immune to stun for the rest of the fight. So make sure to resist the desire to do so, at least in the first quarter of the battle.

You can currently play God of War Ragnarok exclusively on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022