How to Do 100 Super Jumps in Super Mario RPG

Image: Nintendo

Ever since its original release, players have struggled to get 100 Super Jumps for amazing rewards in Super Mario RPG.

The Super Jump is an incredible move that lets Mario jump repeatedly on enemies. This jumping can be kept up as long as the player’s timing is on point. There are even rewards given by NPCs for jumping on enemies a certain number of times. However, getting the maximum reward — requiring 100 Super Jumps — isn’t so easy in Super Mario RPG.

Tips to Get 100 Super Jumps in Super Mario RPG

You’ll unlock the Super Jump special move when Mario reaches level 6. You need to hit its action command as soon as Mario lands on an enemy, around the time he’s crouching on top of them.

The timing only gets more strict as you land further hits, so you’ll need to get into a good rhythm. To get the reward for 100 jumps, you must do the 100 jumps in one use of the command, so you can’t just use Super Jump in 100 different battles and expect to get anything special.

Early in the game, there’s a perfect enemy to practice the timing on. Without the Jump Shoes, Spikeys will not take damage from any jump move. This will freeze them in place while Mario jumps on them, making it easier to time the hits without being distracted by animations. Practice on these guys early on if you want to get the highest number as soon as possible!

Related: All Post-Game Boss Rematches in the Super Mario RPG Remake

You can get your rewards for consecutive Super Jumps in Monstro Town. A Chow in one of the houses will give you the Attack Scarf when getting a record of 30 and a Super Suit when getting a record of 100.

These pieces of equipment are especially helpful in late-game battles, especially when considering a certain secret encounter that’s also located in Monstro Town. If you want to get an accessory and an armor piece that are both arguably the best in their class, aim for 100 Super Jumps as soon as you can!

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2023