How to Do the Tombstone Duplication Glitch in MW3 Zombies

Are you seeking unlimited Essence and gear while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies? If you are, some players have discovered a neat Tombstone Soda duplication glitch in MW3 Zombies, and here’s how to do it!

How to Use the Tombstone Soda Duplication Glitch in MW3 Zombies

You’ll need to take several steps to use the Tombstone duplication glitch in MW3 Zombies. This structure was highlighted by Silent Nine on YouTube as listed below:

On PC and console, use this glitch ideally with an ethernet cable connection. I’ve tested with my Xbox Series X using a wireless connection and it still works like a charm.

Deploy with a squad, and don’t bring any Self-Revive Farm the gear you want to duplicate Drink a Tombstone Soda — you can deploy with your own and use it from the 1st slot Keep your left-most and right-most inventory slot empty, so with a small rucksack, that’s 3 items along with your Essence Put your rarest loot in the 2nd and 3rd slots, leaving the 1st and 5th empty Intentionally get taken down by a zombie, make sure you don’t have a Self-Revive Wait until the life meter in the center of the screen runs out; you can hold the ‘Give Up’ button, make sure you fully die Leave the game Go back into a Zombies session, head to your Tombstone to find your gear and Essence Go to Exfil, but swap out your valuables from the 1st and 5th slots of your inventory with junk, making sure to then move them ideally back to the 2nd and 3rd slots, discarding items that would be in the 1st and 5th once more. Call in Exfil, and when the countdown reaches the last few seconds (Silent Nine quoting 4 seconds) board the helicopter, and get ready to close the game immediately when the screen fades to black while you’re on the chopper (PS button + switcher + close game / Xbox button + close game) Make sure to do this just as it is about to transition to the “Successful Exfil” screen but keep your dashboard open to do this quickly Reopen the game and open the Zombies mode, where you’ll see your gear in your rucksack; put that into storage and rejoin the session Voila: you’ll see your original Tombstone again with the same gear. Repeat steps 1-11 ad nauseam until you’ve got a stockpile of legendary goodies

Using this guide, you’ll be able to get tons of valuables while this glitch lasts. I tested it at first with some less valuable gear and was able to do it myself. I was excited to see those items So soon I’ll graduate from Uncommon Aether Tool and Quick Revive to the truly great gear you can duplicate.

What Are the Best Items to Use the Tombstone Duplication Glitch on in MW3 Zombies?

The best items are hands-down the Legendary Aether Tool and Flawless Aetherium Crystal, for which you can find seemingly no schematics. The Tombstone duplication glitch allows you to get these items infinitely in MW3 Zombies. You can get these from the Threat Zone 3 area contracts, farming Mega Abominations, or story missions like Two Factor Authentication for the Crystal and Closing Time for the Tool.

This is a fantastic glitch that’s optimized for squad-based play, so share your best loot with friends, there’s literally an endless supply.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023