How to Download and Play the Monster Hunter Sunbreak Demo

If you haven’t had enough of Monster Hunter Rise, and can’t wait to get into the newest expansion, Sunbreak, you’re in luck! Very shortly, you’ll be able to get your hands on a demo version of this new expansion, no matter the platform that you’re on!

But, how do you get this demo, and when will it be available? Let’s dive into the details of where and when you’ll be able to get this, and what you can look forward to!

Where To Download Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Demo

Starting June 14th, you’ll be able to download a demo to try out Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on your Nintendo Switch, or PC via Steam. If you happen to have a Nintendo Switch, you’ll want to visit this page, where you’ll be able to find a demo download button starting on June 14th. If you are on Steam, you’ll be able to visit this page here and download the demo directly onto your PC so you can try out the newest and most exciting Monster Hunter expansion to date!

Capcom also announced today that there were going to be more free title updates added, even after the launch of this new expansion. You’ll be able to fight more new monsters in the future, but if you’re looking to try out your hunting skills in the demo, you’ll be able to fight against these Monsters here:

Astalos

Tetrandadon

Great Izuchi

Malzeno

If you can’t wait to get into the action when Sunbreak launches on Nintendo Switch and Steam on June 30th, this is the best chance to get into the action and try out all of the new features that Sunbreaker is bringing to the franchise. With everything that is being added, it’s great to see that you’ll be able to hone your skills before partaking in the final hunt.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be available as paid DLC on June 30th, for the Nintendo Switch and PC.