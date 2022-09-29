How to Drag Click: Drag Clicking Guide for Any Mouse, PC or Mac

Drag clicking is a technique that will allow you to register multiple clicks in a second. Although this might sound quite easy, it’s a rather difficult technique to master. The regular technique that most people use is a simple tap click. Despite being easier to perform, you won’t be able to register too many clicks per second if you’re tap-clicking.

Drag clicking finds a place solely in the world of gaming. Since drag clicking allows you to register more clicks per second, you will be able to fire your weapons faster, in terms of shooters like Fortnite and Call of Duty. And in terms of Minecraft, you will be able to lay down blocks faster in the game. But how do you successfully drag click on your mouse?

Beginners Guide to the World of Drag Clicking

Before learning how to do the technique, there are a few pointers that you need to take into account. First of all, clean your mouse. Prolonged usage can cause a lot of dust and grime to accumulate on your mouse buttons. So cleaning them with some rubbing alcohol and a microfibre cloth should always be your top priority before even thinking about how to drag click.

Avoid using water or any water-based agents while clicking, because the mouse that you use, at the end of the day, is an electrical device. Water and electricity aren’t exactly friendly, so keep water away from your mouse. Now that you’ve cleaned your mouse, here’s what you need to do.

How to Drag Click?

Grip your mouse as you normally would, but place your index finger lightly on the left mouse button.

Now, slowly bring your finger towards the lower part of the button but don’t apply pressure at all.

Next, start applying pressure on the left mouse button while pushing your finger in an upward direction. Don’t apply too much pressure, or else you won’t be able to register too many clicks.

Repeat the aforementioned steps as many times as you want.

This technique isn’t easy to execute at all, so you might have to give it a good number of tries before you can successfully drag click. Do remember to use a tool like Click Speed Test to see if you’re being able to perform this technique properly. This tool records the number of clicks per second and should give you an in-depth view of the progress you’re making.

