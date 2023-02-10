How to Drag Items in Metroid Prime Remastered

Image: Retro Studios

Metroid Prime Remastered was among the most celebrated announcements of a killer February 2023 Nintendo Direct presentation. It’s more than a simple HD port, bringing the game to even more vibrant life than its initial, still stunning GameCube release in 2002. It signaled a change in Metroid’s gameplay formula, shifting to a first-person perspective in a fully 3D environment. With this, however, came other significant innovations, such as the ability to drag items introduced in Metroid Prime Remastered. This mechanic is a helpful one for surviving on Tallon IV, so it’s important to know how to do this.

How Do You Drag Items like Health and Ammo Toward You in Metroid Prime Remastered?

Just hold ‘A’ or ‘ZR’ to charge your Power Beam to drag items to you in Metroid Prime Remastered. Dragging items is easy, just as it was in the original game. Dragging items can help in a pinch, especially if you’re fighting swarms of enemies or multiple tougher enemies.

Image: Retro Studios, Nintendo

Image: Retro Studios, Nintendo

Simply take them down individually, charging your Power Beam to draw in the items, and you’ll find yourself outlasting any opponent and surviving in the process. This does not apply to upgrades like the Varia Suit, Beam upgrades, or anything not explicitly considered expendable like health orbs or missiles.

How Far Away Can You Be While Dragging Items in Metroid Prime Remastered?

Typically, in most rooms, the expectation is that if they’re within your line of sight and with no obstacles in the way, you can drag them from across entire rooms or chasms. If you’re ever finding it doesn’t drag the items, just get a little bit closer while keeping your Beam charged. You might notice that you can start or stop dragging items, releasing them to their original position while they’re floating. This is potentially handy if you need to let go of your charged shot due to enemies being around while knowing where your consumables are and when you can collect them.

Metroid Prime Remastered released on February 8, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch as a surprise release, the same day as the February Nintendo Direct.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023