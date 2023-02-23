Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of brilliant spells to use within the experience but sometimes the greatness of invisibility potions may be overlooked by players. Whether you are about to go into an enemy camp and clear it out or simply want to run around Hogwarts Castle while under the disguise of thin air itself. This article will take you through how to drink invisibility potions in Hogwarts Legacy.

Drinking Invisibility Potions in Hogwarts Legacy

When you have crafted an invisibility potion in the game, you will be able to use it by opening up your tools, equipping the invisibility potion, and then using it outside the Tool Wheel. For PC you just have to hover above the item to use it. In order to actually open the tool wheel you will have to hold L1 on PlayStation, hold LB on Xbox, or press Tab on PC.

In order to physically use the potion, players will have to select the invisibility potion and then leave the Tool Wheel. At this point, you can just press once the same button/key which you were holding to open the wheel and you will use the potion. Be sure not to hold the button or key again otherwise you will go back into the Tool Wheel and not use the invisibility potion.

Is There an Invisibility Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes, the Invisibility Cloak is indeed featured in Hogwarts Legacy but only as part of a late-game main quest. The specific quest that you will need to reach is Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial and as you are playing through the Trial you will get a chance to use the cloak.

There are many extremely good-looking cloaks in the game but it could be said that not any will be much more impressive than the famed invisibility cloak. The fact that it was included as part of a main quest was a really nice decision to ensure everyone gets a chance at wearing it through their story playthrough.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023