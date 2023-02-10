How to Get and Craft Invisibility Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

While Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t have an invisibility cloak like in the Harry Potter movies, the Invisibility Potion is still a great alternative if you want to freely explore every nook and cranny of the world of magic. Consuming this potion will grant your character the ability to become undetected by your enemies, allowing you to pull off some sneaky tricks to finish them off or to travel in dangerous areas. If you’re wondering how you can turn invisible in this game, here’s how to get and craft the Invisibility Potion in Hogwarts Legacy!

Where to Buy Invisibility Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

The Invisibility Potion can be purchased at J. Pippin’s Potions Shop in Hogsmeade. This shop is located on the village’s west side and is easy to spot because of the giant cauldron near the door. Once inside, speak to the shopkeeper, who will offer to sell you an Invisibility Potion for 500 Galleons per bottle. If you plan on stocking up and brewing this potion yourself, you can also buy the recipe, which costs 800 Galleons.

How to Craft Invisibility Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

To craft the Invisibility Potion, you’ll need three ingredients: x1 Leaping Toadstool Caps, x1 Knotgrass Sprig, and x1 Troll Bogeys. You can easily find Leaping Toadstool Caps from red mushrooms scattered in the open world. On the other hand, you can grow your own Knotgrass Sprig from seeds and farm it yourself at Greenhouses. For the Troll Bogey, you’ll have to find a Troll and fight it. You’ll get the ingredient once you’ve defeated it.

You’re ready to craft the potion using the Potions Station when you have collected all the ingredients. You can do this in the Potions Classroom or the Room of Requirement. To craft the potion, simply interact with the Potion Station, select the Invisibility Potion, then wait until your potion has been brewed.

Once you’ve successfully crafted the Invisibility Potion, you’ll be able to use it whenever you need it. Just remember to use it wisely, as it doesn’t last forever. You’ll have to craft or repurchase it if you want to use it for a more extended period of time.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023