How to Earn PokéCoins In Pokémon GO

PokéCoin is the main currency in Pokémon GO. Trainers use it to purchase items such as Pokéballs, Star Pieces, and even a Team Medallion. Considering that you need these coins to progress, how do you earn PokéCoins in Pokémon GO? In this article, we’ll provide you with the methods to earn PokéCoins in Pokémon Go.

Ways to Earn PokéCoins In Pokémon GO

Defend a Pokémon Gym

Remember that earning PokéCoins will take time and a lot of grinding. If you have an accessible Pokémon Gym nearby, it’s worth trying to take it down and conquer the gym for yourself. Conquering a Pokémon Gym will allow you to place your Pokémon in it and try to defend it from other trainers. If your Pokémon successfully stays (winning every battle) in the Pokémon Gym for 10 minutes, you’ll gain 1 Pokécoin.

As the Challenger: Keep in mind of the defending Pokémon’s order. Since AI-controlled Pokémons do not dodge, make the best out of Charged Attacks. Attack-type advantages are still useful.

As the Defender: Remember to check your defender Pokémon’s motivation. Feed them every 30 minutes to restore their motivation. Consider using tanks. Make a team with lots of type varieties to ensure that your challengers will have difficulty taking over the gym.



Although this method is tedious and highly challenging, especially if you’re a newbie, it’s the only way to earn PokéCoins without spending money (maximum of 50 PokéCoins per day). It’s also vastly different from standard gym battles like in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Here are a few tips when challenging a defending a Pokémon Gym:

Buy PokéCoins Using Real Money

The other way of getting PokéCoins is by buying them using real money. While this is not ideal, it’s the only viable way to earn lots of PokéCoins without spending too much time in-game. Here’s a breakdown of all PokéCoin prices:

100 PokéCoins – $0.99

550 PokéCoins – $4.99

1,200 PokéCoins – $9.99

2,500 PokéCoins – $19.99

5,200 PokéCoins – $39.99

14,500 PokéCoins – $99.99

Considering that Pokémon Go is a mobile game, microtransactions are inevitable. The good thing about it is that the microtransaction is not an in-your-face type. It’s not required, and you can acquire all of the in-game items and currency.

