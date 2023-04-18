Image: Deep Silver

Are you wondering how to earn the Tricksters’ Smile knife bonus in-game weapon in Dead Island 2? The long-anticipated zombie-slaying sequel launches on April 21, 2023, and you can earn a bonus weapon when the game launches by following a few steps before you step into Hell-A. We have broken down the entire process below to make it as easy as possible so you can do what you do best: slay zombies.

How to Earn the Tricksters’ Smile Knife in Dead Island 2

You can get the Tricksters’ Smile knife bonus in-game weapon by following these three steps:

Sign up for the Dead Island 2 newsletter Follow the instructions in the newsletter confirmation email and register for a PROS account Unlock the Tricksters’ Smile knife bonus

Head to the Dead Island website and scroll to the newsletter sign-up. After filling out the newsletter signup, you will receive a confirmation email. Next, click on the Verify Now link in our email. This link will take you back to the Dead Island website, where you can sign up for a PROS account.

Related: Dead Island 2 Review – The Dead Will Walk Hell-A

PROS is a gaming platform that powers online services for games from Deep Silver, PLAION, Saber Interactive, and Prime Matter. Once you have signed up for an account, you will receive another confirmation email with a verification code. Enter that into the PROS box.

You have two more steps to take in your PROS account before earning the Tricksters’ Smile knife bonus in-game weapon in Dead Island 2.

Follow Dead Island 2 Link Dead Island 2 to your PROS profile

Following Dead Island 2 is as simple as pressing the Follow button in your PROS profile. Next, to link Dead Island 2 to your profile, you need to scan the QR code in the Main Menu of Dead Island 2. Once these last two steps have been followed you will be rewarded with the in-game item!

- This article was updated on April 18th, 2023