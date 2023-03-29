Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to end the warmup in CS:GO with console commands so you can jump straight into the action? You can use several commands to end the warmup based on your preferences, allowing you to skip the warmup if you are over it. However, you must first enable the console in the game lobby before you can use console commands in a match.

How to Use Console Commands to End the Warmup in CS:GO

The first thing you need to do before you can use console commands to end the warmup in CS:GO is to enable the console. You cannot do so in-match so it is important that you do so before joining a match by following these steps:

Launch CS:GO Navigate to the Settings menu Select the Game category Set the Enable Developer Console (~) to Yes You can do so by changing the dropdown menu from No to Yes Press the Tilde (~) key on your keyboard

End Warmup Right Away

Here’s how to end the warmup in CS:GO with Console Commands if you want to end it right away:

When in a match, open the console by pressing the Tilde (~) key Type in mp-warmup_end Press the Enter key to end the warmup

End Warmup When Players Join

Here’s how to end the warmup in CS:GO with Console Commands if you want to end it when a certain number of players have joined the match:

When in a match, open the console by pressing the Tilde (~) key Type in mp_endwarmup_player_count X X is the number of players you want to set Press the Enter key to set the command

Set a Warmup Time Limit

If you want to end the warmup after a specific time period instead of a specific number of players you can accomplish that with console commands. Here are the console commands to set a time limit:

When in a match, open the console by pressing the Tilde (~) key Type in mp_warmuptime X X is the time in seconds you want to set Press the Enter key to set the command

Disable Warmup in Offline Matches

If you are playing CS:GO with bots for practice it can get tedius to wait for warmup to end everytime or constantly type in the above command. You can use console commands to turn the warmup off in offline games. Here are the commands to do so:

When in a match, open the console by pressing the Tilde (~) key Type in mp_do_warmup_offline 0 You can enable warmup again by replacing 0 with 1 Press the Enter key to set the command

