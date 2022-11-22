How to Evolve Growlithe into Arcanine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are home to some truly iconic Pokemon, and in some cases, they have existed since the first generation. One such Pokemon is Growlithe, which has been a lovable Fire-Type dog Pokemon since Generation I in Red and Blue, but if this is your first Pokemon game, you might be wondering how to evolve this creature into Arcanine in Scarlet and Violet. Thankfully the trick isn’t too hard, as many veteran players might tell you, but you’ll not want to take your otherwise usual approach.

How Does Growlithe Evolve into Arcanine in Scarlet & Violet?

Credit: Elliott Gatica, Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

You can evolve Growlithe into Arcanine by using a Fire Stone outside of battle on them. This will instantly evolve the creature regardless of level. You can do so through the following:

Open the Main Menu outside of battle with ‘X’

Select ‘Bag’

Hit ‘Right’ 4 times to reach the Other items menu (icon is a Rare Candy)

Hit ‘A’ on the Fire Stone, then ‘Use this item’ and as long as Growlithe is in your party, you can use this on them to evolve to Arcanine in Scarlet & Violet

If you don’t have Fire Stones, they are occasional random drops showing up as glowing items on the map, but we also have an easy way to get plenty, especially if you want more than one Arcanine.

Where Can You Catch Arcanine Without Having to Evolve a Growlithe?

Credit: Elliott Gatica, Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

You can catch Arcanine by going to either the area marked by its Habitat in the Pokedex (North Province Area Two) or just southwest of Cortondo, which is arguably easier. Either way, you’ll be able to spot an Arcanine in the wild to catch as your own, and not an exceedingly high-level one, either.

Credit: Elliott Gatica, Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

But once you have Growlithe and have successfully evolved it, you’ll be one step closer to completing your Pokedex. It’s a flexible contender in competitive Singles or Doubles thanks to Intimidate, it can be run offensively or defensively, but it is also a fantastic-looking, classic Pokemon and an absolute staple.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022