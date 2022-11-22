How to Evolve Rockruff into Dusk, Midday, and Midnight Form Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For gamers looking to evolve their favorite little Rockruff into one of three different forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are a few different variables that need to be taken into consideration before leveling them up. Since it does have a total of three forms, the first thing gamers will need to do is discover which one they would like to have first.

Once players have figured out which version they like the best, then it’s time to start grinding and getting this little doggy up to its full potential. Let’s dive right in and find out what players will need to do to get their hands on each of these forms, and what variables decide which version they will receive!

How To Evolve Rockruff In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

No matter which form players choose in the long run, Rockruff is a fairly common Pokemon in the game. Searching the locations as seen in the Habitat map above, gamers will have an opportunity to claim a fair number of these small puppy Pokemon for this experiment. After a player has claimed one for their own, the next step is to level it up to 24, so it will evolve into their favorite form at level 25.

How To Get Midday Form Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players looking to add this sleek wolf Pokemon to their team will need to keep an eye on the time in-game. As long as the sun is out, even if it is raining or snowing, they’ll be able to evolve their Rockruff into the Midday Form of Lycanroc. As long as Rockruff hits level 25 while the sun is out, Trainers will be able to claim this form.

How To Get Dusk Form Lycanroc In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For players looking to add Dusk form Lycanroc to their team, they’ll need to pay attention to the real-world time, rather than the time it is in-game. Players will need to hit level 25 with Rockruff between 7:00pm and 7:59pm Local Time in their game to unlock this special form.

How To Get Midnight Form Lycanroc in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Much like Midday form Lycanroc, Trainers will need to keep their eyes on the time in-game once more. If players are looking to get this dark version of their favorite doggo, they’ll need to evolve their Rockruff once it is nighttime in-game. Any time after the sun has gone down, players will be able to evolve into this Pokemon.

Gamers looking to get their hands on Shiny Versions of these monsters are in luck, especially with the tips & tricks available to make sure that Shiny Hunting is a breeze in Paldea. Just make sure that you have plenty of Box space and special items available to make these wolves the leader of the pack.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022