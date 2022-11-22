How To Increase Box Size In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet





As gamers continue their adventures throughout the Paldea Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there is a good chance that they may quickly run out of Box Space in the game. With only 16 boxes available at the start of the game, gamers will only have enough room for 400 Pokemon in total. That’s only 1 each if they are planning on completing the Pokedex.

However, what if there was an easy way to double the amount of storage, giving players the chance to capture 800 Pokemon in total? Well, thankfully there is an easy way, but it’s not something that the game will tell you how to do. Let’s stop by our local Delibird Presents and pick up some more Pokeballs so we can catch even more than all of them!

How To Increase Box Size Easily In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

No matter if you are grinding for eggs to hatch a Shiny Pokemon, or just like to catch tons of monsters to send off in Suprise Trades, having enough space to carry all of your favorites on an adventure is key. Thankfully, players will not need to capture sparingly, as the number of boxes can double from 16 to 32 with a very simple trick.

As players approach the 401st Pokemon to be captured, they may notice that if they check the Box tab available in the menu, it should automatically increase and double its original size. That’s an additional 400 slots available for fans of eggs, or capturing Pokemon in general. There is no input that the player needs to do, besides capture another Pokemon once the boxes are close to full.

Unfortunately, after this point, gamers may need to pick and choose which Pokemon to release from their boxes to make room for new ones. There could be an increase in box size coming in the future whenever Game Freak patches the titles, but for now, players will have 32 boxes to fill up.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022